Celtic inflicted Rangers’ first home league defeat for two years to close in on regaining the Scottish Premiership title with a 2-1 win at Ibrox on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou’s men extended their lead at the top of the table to six points and a much superior goal difference with just six games to play.

Aaron Ramsey gave Rangers the perfect start, but it was 1-1 after just seven minutes when Tom Rogic swept home to equalise.

Cameron Carter-Vickers then drilled home the winner just before half-time and Celtic held out at the break to move to the brink of not only the title but the automatic qualification for next season’s Champions League it will bring.

