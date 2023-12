Kyogo Furuhashi’s stunning strike earned Celtic a 2-1 victory over Rangers and open up an eight-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

A 16-game unbeaten start to Philippe Clement’s reign as Rangers manager came to an end in his first taste of the Old Firm derby, but the visitors gave Brendan Rodgers’ men a scare late on.

Rangers still have two games in hand on their Glasgow rivals to cut the gap at the top of the table.

More details on SportsDesk.