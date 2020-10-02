Celtic will come up against Zlatan Ibrahimovic and AC Milan in a tough Europa League group while Rangers will face another former European Cup winner in Benfica and Friday’s draw also placed Arsenal in the same section as the Irish champions Dundalk.

Celtic were in the first pot of seeds for the draw after scraping past Bosnian side Sarajevo away in the play-offs on Thursday, but they could scarcely have asked for a tougher draw than that handed to them in Group H.

