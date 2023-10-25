Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers urged his side to learn from their mistakes in the Champions League as they aim to shock Atletico Madrid in Glasgow on Wednesday.

The Scottish champions have lost both their opening two games in Group E to Feyenoord and Lazio.

But defeat at home to the Italians three weeks ago was particularly painful as Celtic led early on and dominated most of the match before Pedro scored a 95th-minute winner for Lazio.

“The Lazio game was a real indication of the level. We played very well but one moment at the end of the game costs you the points,” said Rodgers.

