Former Liverpool forward Harry Kewell says accepting Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou’s offer to join his backroom team was a “no-brainer”.

Kewell has joined the Scottish champions as Postecoglou’s assistant coach in his first job since being sacked as Barnet manager in September.

The 43-year-old is relishing the chance to work under his fellow Australian Postecoglou, who guided the Hoops to the Premiership title in his first year in charge last season.

