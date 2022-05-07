Celtic virtually guaranteed a 52nd Scottish league title by coming from behind to beat Hearts 4-1 on Saturday.

Ange Postecoglou’s men move nine points clear of Europa League finalists Rangers, who have three games left to play.

But Celtic’s 22-goal superior goal difference means they realistically do not even need another point to seal the title.

Rangers’ title defence will mathematically end should they fail to beat Dundee United on Sunday.

