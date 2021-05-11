Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown will miss the remainder of the season after suffering torn wrist ligaments, the team confirmed on Monday.

The Celtics star had already been sidelined by an ankle injury suffered during a collision with teammate Jayson Tatum in a loss to Portland on May 2.

Now the Celtics confirmed that Brown would require surgery to repair ligaments in his left wrist. It was not clear when Brown sustained the injury.

“This past weekend Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was diagnosed with a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist,” the Celtics said.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta