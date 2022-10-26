Boston Celtics ace Jaylen Brown and Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald severed their ties with Kanye West on Tuesday over the rapper’s anti-Semitic remarks.

Brown and Donald were two of the highest profile athletes to sign with West’s Donda Sports marketing agency this year.

However, both men said Tuesday they had left the group, citing West’s recent anti-Semitic comments that have also prompted a wave of sponsors and fashion brands to ditch the rapper.

Click here for full story.