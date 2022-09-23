Ime Udoka, who guided the Boston Celtics to last season’s NBA Finals, will likely be suspended for the entire 2022-23 season for team conduct violations, according to multiple reports Thursday.

The 45-year-old Nigerian-American had a consensual relationship with a female member of the Celtics staff that broke the organization’s guidelines and code of conduct, ESPN and The Athletic reported, citing unnamed sources.

The punishment, among the harshest ever issued an NBA head coach, was expected to be made official as soon as Thursday, ESPN reported.

With training camps opening soon, the punishment likely means Celtics assistant coach Joe Mazzulla would serve as interim coach for the 2022-23 campaign, ESPN reported.

