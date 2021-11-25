Celtic’s chances of progress in the Europa League were ended by a late Bayer Leverkusen rally to lose 3-2 in Germany on Thursday as Real Betis, Lazio and Galatasaray secured their places in the knockout stages.

Leverkusen had already qualified but made sure of top spot in Group G and a place in the last 16 thanks to two goals in the final eight minutes at the Bay Arena.

Robert Andrich headed the hosts in front before Josip Juranovic equalised from the penalty spot.

Jota’s sweet strike 11 minutes into the second half had Celtic on course for their first ever win on German soil.

But Andrich smashed home his second of the game between Joe Hart’s legs before Moussa Diaby beat the former England international from the edge of the box.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta