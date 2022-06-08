Desperate to reduce turnovers and avoid third-quarter slumps, the Boston Celtics hope coming home will spark a revival in their NBA Finals performance.

The Celtics and Golden State Warriors are deadlocked 1-1 in the best-of-seven championship series entering game three Wednesday at Boston Garden.

After an epic fourth-quarter rally brought Boston a game one triumph, the Warriors took advantage of 33 points off 19 turnovers and a big third quarter for a 107-88 victory in game two on Sunday.

“Didn’t give ourselves a chance with a lot of those turnovers,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said. “We weren’t strong with the ball. For us that was a little disappointing.”

