Al Horford led an electrifying fourth-quarter comeback as the Boston Celtics stunned the Golden State Warriors 120-108 to draw first blood in their best-of-seven NBA Finals series on Thursday.

Celtics veteran Horford scored 26 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, as Boston inflicted Golden State’s first home defeat of the post-season at their Chase Center fortress.

Horford’s tally included what turned out to be a decisive burst of eight unanswered points in the fourth quarter as the Celtics pulled clear having trailed by 12 at the end of the third period.

Boston defensive linch pin Marcus Smart also came up big late on with back-to-back three-pointers as the Celtics surged into a double-digit lead against a shellshocked Warriors.

The victory was no less than Boston’s gutsy never-say-die approach deserved in a full-blooded contest that resembled a heavyweight title fight, full of wild momentum shifts, twists and turns.

