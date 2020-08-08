Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum powered the Boston Celtics to a 122-100 rout of defending NBA champion Toronto on Friday, keeping the Raptors from clinching the Eastern Conference second seed.

Brown scored 20 points, Tatum added 18 and Kemba Walker added 17 for the Celtics (46-23), who pulled within 3.5 games of second-place Toronto and three ahead of fourth-place Miami.

"We're getting there," Tatum said. "I don't want to put a cap on it, say where our ceiling is, but we're improving every day and we don't want to stop."

