Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and Jaylen Brown added 26 to lead the Boston Celtics over Oklahoma City 126-122 on Monday, stretching their NBA win streak to seven games.

Marcus Smart added 22 points, Al Horford had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Tatum also contributed 10 rebounds as the Celtics improved to 11-3 on the season while the Thunder fell to 6-8.

The Celtics, down by seven at halftime and after three quarters, outscored Oklahoma City 37-26 in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory, with Derrick White coming off the bench to score 16 points.

“I thought our bench did a great job of bringing the energy and picking us up,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said.

Payton Pritchard added 10 points and two steals in a reserve role.

“We were a little sluggish starting this game,” he said. “I think the second half we just wanted to come out, pressure the ball, make them uncomfortable and that led to points on the other end.

“Stay being resilient. That’s what it is. Got to be resilient always.”

