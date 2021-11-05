Jaylen Brown scored 17 points as the Boston Celtics stunned the high-flying Miami Heat to complete back-to-back road wins in Florida on Thursday.

The Celtics, fresh from a 92-79 win over Orlando on Wednesday, were convincing 95-78 winners over Miami after a dominant first-half display.

The upset loss was Miami’s first home defeat of the season, jolting a team who had impressed en route to building a 6-1 record to lead the Eastern Conference.

Boston by contrast have struggled through the opening weeks of the season, conceding an average of 115 points per game prior to Thursday’s win.

