Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker will miss the start of the 2020-21 NBA season after receiving a stem cell injection in his left knee, the team announced Tuesday.

Walker was an All-Star last season when he averaged 21.2 points, a team-high 4.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds a game for the Celtics.

The 30-year-old will be sidelined until early January as he works to strengthen his knee. The upcoming campaign begins on December 22 with pre-season contests starting next week.

Walker consulted with multiple specialists in early October and was put into a 12-week program to boost his leg strength.

While he is expected to start on-court work early in December, his status for games will not be determined until the first week of January at the earliest, the team said.

