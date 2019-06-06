Nine cemetery workers have been cleared of improperly disposing of human remains in a skip.

The case dates back to 2011 when an administrator carrying out a routine inspection reported a small fire outside Addolorata Cemetery containing a pile of clothes, the remnants of a coffin and some large bones.

Those bones were later certified as human, with the clothes appearing to be part of a clerical habit, the court was told.

Days before the discovery, the workers had been tasked with clearing out a grave containing the coffin of a member of a religious order.

The accused denied having disposed of the human bones, insisting that they had only been authorised to dispose of the remains of coffins, ornaments and clothing. Some of the workers denied being on duty at the time.

They argued the skips outside the cemetery were open to third parties, including workers at other cemeteries who often made use of the Addolorata skips.

Paul Briffa 53, from Żebbuġ, Saviour Zammit, 62, from Cospicua, John Micallef, 55, from Ħamrun, Francis Mansueto, 52, from Floriana, Joseph Muscat, 60, from Paola, Terence Agius, 49, from Floriana, Emanuel Farrugia, 67, from Valletta, Paul Genovese, 50, from Sta Lucia, Paul Muscat, 64, from Cospicua had been facing criminal prosecution.

A tenth worker had passed away while proceedings were still ongoing.

Magistrate Nadine Lia agreed with the report of a court-appointed expert who had explained that there was insufficient evidence to prove the case.

There were doubts whether the workers had been involved in the incident and no conclusive evidence to prove that the human bones had indeed belonged to the cleric whose grave had been cleared by the workers at the particular time.

A member of the same religious order had testified that he had personally witnessed the clearing of the grave and the transfer of the remains to another grave at Mosta, stating that no bones had been disposed of in his presence.

The accused told the court that the separation of human remains from other items had been a task allotted to their colleague who had since passed away.

Before his death, the worker had testified that he would never have discarded long bones, such as those found inside the skip, but merely any small ones which might have slipped unnoticed.

In the light of all evidence, the court declared all nine workers not guilty, whilst declaring the action against the tenth worker to have been exhausted upon his death.

Lawyer Lucio Sciriha was defence counsel.