Former Nationalist minister Censu Galea has been appointed interim president of the party's general council following the resignation of Kristy Debono.

He is the third party veteran brought into the fold as the PN faces an unprecedented crisis amid party infighting and dwindling popular support.

Mr Galea's appointment came during an executive party meeting held at the PN headquarters on Saturday. The vote was unanimous.

Committee president Alex Perici Calascione welcomed the appointment and wished Dr Galea all the best in the role.

Ms Debono, a supporter of party leader Adrian Delia, resigned on February 6, saying she was stepping down "after careful reflection" to create space for new people in the top echelons of the party.

Executive committee members during the Saturday morning meeting. Photo: Alex Perici Calascione/Facebook

Mr Galea was appointed as Minister for Competitiveness and Communications in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi in 2004. In 2008, Mr Galea was re-elected to parliament however was not assigned a ministerial role. He was elected deputy speaker in 2010.

He takes over the role after Louis Galea was brought in to reform the party as former minister and MEP Francis Zammit Dimech took on the interim general secretary role after Clyde Puli's resignation.

Deputy leader Robert Arrigo has also tendered his resignation.