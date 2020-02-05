A late 19th-century house in St Julians which has a unique neoclassical theatre in its garden has been recognized as a Grade 1 building by the Planning Authority.

Grade 1 is the highest protection status afforded to a building.

The property in Triq il-Karmnu, close to the Lapsi Chapel is believed be one of the earliest properties in the area.

Of significant importance is a open-air theatre in the back garden of the property. According to historical documentation, Teatru Melita as it was known, was built around 1870 and is the oldest surviving theatre of any kind in the Sliema and St. Julians area, the Planning Authority said.

The theatre was frequented by people who spent their summer holidays in the area, which was predominantly a summer resort.

Apart from theatrical performances and lectures, cinema films were occasionally screened there.

It also served as the birthplace of the most important theatre company of late nineteenth and early twentieth century Malta, the Kumpanija L’Indipendenza, made famous by Mikelang Borg.

The residential part of the property also exhibits significant vernacular architectural elements and features that are synonymous with traditional Maltese townhouses and urban conservation areas.

The building was the residence of the fourth Maltese president, Vincent (Ċensu) Tabone, and his wife, Maria Tabone.