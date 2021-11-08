October 1, 2021 will go down as the day when one very important milestone was reached by the National Statistics Office (NSO). For the first time, the office started collecting census data online.

The Census of Population and Housing 2021 is the 18th in a line of national censuses conducted since 1842. The census is a nationwide project held every 10 years and involves enumerating all residents and dwellings in Malta. Participation in the census is obligatory by law.

The census is governed by national and EU law – the Census Act of 1948 and the EU Census Framework Regulation (EC) No. 763/2008 of the European Parliament and of the Council on Population and Housing Censuses, and its implementing regulations, respectively. The latter ensures the production of harmonised statistics from this project, which is comparable across the EU.

Another significant development introduced in this year’s census is spatial geocoding. This involves the recording of the coordinates of each dwelling and eventually studying census results based on a one-km2 grid. This will allow a geospatial element at the analysis stage, resulting in the compilation and publication of first-ever geospatial census results by the NSO.

The census provides a rich, granular-type of socio-demographic data. The information gathered will eventually provide us with a picture of family compositions, employment, education attainment, main dwelling characteristics, its ownership and use. This information will depict a picture of how the weave of Maltese society changed during the past 10 years, since the last census was held.

We will see shifts in the footprints of our towns and villages. Changes in buildings’ characteristics, population density of towns and villages, the presence of migrant communities and such data, provide invaluable intelligence about the juxtaposition of our islands that will eventually affect long-term policymaking.

Results from the census will help direct government decisions about allocation of funds, investment and locality projects. The results are expected to show an increase in apartments as opposed to houses. This, in turn, will enable one to study whether the towns and villages have adequate underground supplies such as, for example, wastewater drains and electricity distribution. One would also be able to analyse child populations in the different localities, thus allowing for analysis of proper facilities, be they schools, childcare centres, playgrounds or even the presence of paediatricians in health-care centres of the respective area.

Another important facet that one may derive from the census data is information about health limitations. One will be able to analyse, by age and sex, the type of physical impairment – if any.

The ageing population phenomenon will also be clearly depicted and the census will enable us to provide solid data on which to base decisions about the elderly. Of interest will be information as to whether the changing composition of the Maltese society and migration will eventually affect this phenomenon. Will the different migrant communities, and their different family compositions, be slowing down this phenomenon in the years to come?

When it comes to employment, data gathered from the census will enable us to analyse the labour market of different sections of society, including occupation, economic sector and place of work. Information gathered will shed light on the particular sectors where foreign citizens are being employed. Again, such information will impinge on government decisions when it comes to regulating these sectors. When comparing the place of residence with the place of work, it will be possible to gather indications of the amount of travel which many persons experience every day to go to work. We will also be able to see whether there has been a shift in educational attainment of the Maltese workforce and how this is being reflected on the labour market.

These are only a few examples of how the census data can provide a rich picture of how the Maltese society is woven.

The Census of Population and Housing will run until November 28. Photo: Shutterstock.com

As from tomorrow, November 8, the Census of Population and Housing will enter its next phase. After having canvassed the different localities, taking coordinates of dwellings and recording any developments in the composition of the assigned areas, a 1,000-odd enumerator force will start contacting the occupants of all the addresses from which a completed online questionnaire has not yet been submitted. The NSO would like to remind the public that these enumerators are bound both legally and by an oath to confidentiality.

For those who did not fill in the questionnaire online, and cannot do so for one reason or another, there will be the option to answer the questions face-to-face or give the enumerator a date and time when s/he can call to carry out the interview over the phone.

Each enumerator will have an identifiable tag bearing the name, surname and photo. Should anyone be in doubt about whether the person calling at the address is an enumerator, one can call our offices on 1710 to verify whether the person in question is, in fact, our representative.

The Census of Population and Housing will run until November 28. Once again, we remind everyone that participation is obligatory by law. The NSO would like to thank everyone for the cooperation shown so far and will continue to encourage those who can fill in the questionnaire online to do so, since it only takes a few minutes to complete.

Etienne Caruana is director general, National Statistics Office.