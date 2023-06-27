Louis Anthony Camilleri, son of Sir Luigi Camilleri, celebrated his 100th birthday on June 15.

It was his wish that on this occasion, relatives and friends of the family would make a donation to Id-Dar tal-Providenza and on June 21, he presented the funds during a mass held at the home’s chapel in Siġġiewi.

Camilleri, who served for many years as a family doctor in Qormi, has a good recollection of Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi, the founder of Id-Dar tal-Providenza, as they were both members of the Malta Catholic Action.