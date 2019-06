A commemorative memorial in honour of the Sette Giugno victims was inaugurated by Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana last Sunday. The memorial, designed by Aaron Attard-Hili, was erected next to the residence of one of the victims, Giuseppe Bajada, in Bullara Street, Xagħra. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the June 7, 1919 riots during which four young men were killed.

