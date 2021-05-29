The Center for Sport Excellence (CSE) and World Pro Racing (WPR) have signed a collaboration agreement that seeks to build the necessary human capital required for the fascinating world of Esport.

Justin Mifsud, CEO of WPR, described this agreement as “a visionary initiative that will raise the level of our drivers and community to world class level”. This was also echoed by Adrian Figallo, CFO of WPR, who remarked that “through this agreement, we have partnered with Martin Borg in order to synergise our collective experience and expertise at a national and international level”.

As a founder of CSE, Martin Borg explained the CSE is evolving into an international ecosystem for sport excellence in Malta.

