Center for Sport Excellence (CSE) and International Professional Scouting Organisation (IPSO) will continue to strengthen their partnership following a successful Talent Identification and Analysis in Football course held over the last weekend.

This course was the first initiative since both CSE and IPSO forged a collaboration together with the aim of creating unique experiences in Maltese sports.

Further courses and workshops are in the pipeline to continue with the mission of combining education with sports while providing local professionals more opportunities to enhance their knowledge.

“This course was the fruition of Center of Sport Excellence’s recent partnership with the International Professional Scouting Organisation,” Martin Borg, CEO of CSE, told the Times of Malta.

“We are pleased with the feedback we got from the participants, both during and after the event.

“In fact, a lot of the participants have expressed their interest in taking part in other workshops of this kind which means that this course has really left an impact on them.”

