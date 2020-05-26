The Central Bank of Malta has donated €50,000 to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

The money raised is the bank's profit from the sale of coin cards containing a €2 commemorative coin dedicated to nature and the environment.

This, the Office of the President said, was the bank’s fourth consecutive annual donation to the foundation, which the president chairs.

The commemorative €2 coin is the fourth in the From Children in Solidarity series issued by the Central Bank.

The coins were designed by the winners of a competition open to all secondary school students. The winning designs were selected by an expert panel.

The fifth, and last, coin in the series - on the theme of games - will be issued later on this year.

Welcoming the donation, President Geroge Vella said it strengthened the MCCFF’s mission, which required plenty of funds to meet the numerous demands received for assistance daily from several people. It was also an excellent opportunity for children to express their ideas about current issues through creativity and art, he said.