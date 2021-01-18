The Central Bank of Malta has warned that a new phishing attempt is circulating, aimed at getting confidential bank account information.

Messages purporting to be sent by the Central Bank of Malta direct recipients to a phishing site.

The bank said this approach is a scam as the bank does not issue cards or offer public customer accounts, or request such information for cards issued by or customer accounts held with credit institutions.

Anyone receiving such correspondence should always proceed with caution and should report any suspicious letters to the relevant authorities.