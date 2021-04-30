The Central Bank of Malta has launched a corporate strategic plan that seeks to define its main projects and key objectives in its digital transformation strategy.

In a statement announcing the plan, the bank said that the plan groups objectives and projects for the coming years into eight building blocks:

1. Ensure active contribution to the European System of Central Banks, support

its drives and initiatives, while participating in its fora and activities;

2. Foster financial stability by strengthening the resilience of the domestic financial sector;

3. Ensure smooth, functioning payment systems and a secure provision of cash;

4. Continue to be a reference for economic, and financial analysis, research and statistics in Malta;

5. Optimise return on financial assets under our management;

6. Enhance risk mitigation and security measures, especially with respect to cybersecurity;

7. Maintain strong internal governance, in full compliance with the law; and

8. Enhance overall efficiency and effectiveness, while actively promoting environmental awareness, corporate social responsibility, inclusiveness and diversity.

The plan includes a vision statement for the bank to be an independent, credible, and innovative institution, and an employer of choice.

It was launched by governor Edward Scicluna, deputy governors Alexander Demarco and Oliver Bonello, and chief operating officer Daniele Romano during a virtual event for staff members.