The Central Bank of Malta commemorated its 55th anniversary with a concert at the Mediterranean Conference Centre under the patronage of President George Vella.

The orchestra was directed by Sergey Smbatyan, principal conductor of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO). Under the theme ‘A night at the movies’, the musicians delighted the audience with a repertoire of movie-themed classic music, including pieces by Vangelis, Beethoven, Zimmer and Strauss, among others.

Throughout its 55 years of history, the Central Bank of Malta has organised various concerts to mark its important milestones.

Besides, the bank’s ongoing partnership with the MPO made this concert an ideal opportunity to celebrate this long-standing relationship with the orchestra and to promote the important role music plays in Maltese culture and the significance of supporting local talent.