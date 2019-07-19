Professor of monetary economics at the University of Nottingham, Paul Mizen, will be delivering a public lecture entitled “Are we nearly there yet? Evidence from business expectations and uncertainty about Brexit” at the Central Bank of Malta on September 18, between 3pm and 4pm.

In his lecture, Prof. Mizen will give his views on the complexities surrounding Brexit and on businesses’ responses to the uncertain economic environment since the EU referendum. He will also refer to the assessment that the UK authorities have given about the proposed EU Withdrawal Agreement.

Prof. Mizen will be presenting the latest findings from the Decision Maker Panel (DMP), which incorporates input from the chief financial officers from around 8,000 firms. DMP was set up by the Bank of England to monitor the situation as it evolved, with the help of academics from Stanford University and the University of Nottingham. The project monitors recent developments in the UK economy by tracking businesses’ expectations and the uncertainty surrounding them.

Brexit has been described by businesses surveyed in the UK as part of DMP as being one of the top three sources of uncertainty. And with the October 31 deadline looming, the situation remains as volatile as ever.

The Central Bank of Malta has been monitoring the Brexit situation on an ongoing basis. It welcomes the chance for the public to hear Prof. Mizen’s latest assessment of the economic impact.

Prof. Mizen will be in Malta to deliver one of two high-level courses to central bankers from Europe, Africa and the Middle East, who will be joining some of their Maltese counterparts. The courses are part of a three-year agreement with the University of Nottingham, which will result in further bilateral opportunities over its duration.

Entrance is free. Registration is required on publicrelations@centralbankmalta.org.