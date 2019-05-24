Following a resolution of the Board of Directors, the Central Bank of Malta has established a public benefit foundation to be known as The Central Bank of Malta Foundation.

The foundation was constituted under the Voluntary Organisations Act and will have an autonomous board of to be chaired by Fr Marius Zerafa.

The foundation will support projects of a national stature with lasting visibility relating to education, culture, scientific research, preservation of Maltese national heritage, and social causes.

The other administrators are: Yosanne Vella, Marvin Formosa, Narcy Calamatta and Pauline Lanzon. The treasurer is Raymond Filletti, and the foundation secretary is Nadia Abdilla.