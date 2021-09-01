The Central Bank of Malta (CBM) warned the public about e-mails being sent out in scams impersonating the bank.

In a statement, the CBM said that the domain centralbakofmalta.org – without the ‘n’ in bank - is being used to impersonate it in scams.

"The domain has been reported to the various authorities but the Central Bank of Malta would like to alert the public to its existence.

"Anyone receiving emails should carefully check the email address from which it originated and should contact the Bank on phishing@centralbankmalta.org if in any doubt. Kindly note that the Bank does not send unsolicited emails," it said.

In recent months, the police have had to repeatedly warn the public of various scams targeting people via phone or e-mail.

In June, a record number of scamming reports had been filed with the police, when around 40 reports from scam victims were received. The victims had more than €50,000 taken from their personal accounts by fraudsters.

In the most common scam, victims reported receiving an SMS or e-mail with the company’s logo (like DHL or MaltaPost) informing them they have received a package.