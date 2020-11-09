A presentation on the refugee crisis in Europe, entitled ‘Border policies and unauthorised flows’ will be the keynote speech at an online workshop being organised by the Central Bank of Malta to launch its annual Research Bulletin.

The speech will be given by Francesco Fasani, an associate professor at the School of Economics and Finance, Queen Mary – University of London.

Another presentation will be given by bank researcher Germano Ruisi on the macroeconomic implications of foreign labour supply shocks in Malta.

The workshop, which will be hosted on Teams, will be held on November 20 at 9.30am and will be opened by the bank’s deputy governor, Alexander Demarco.

The bulletin will this year feature research on four topics, covering a comprehensive way of calculating private sector rents, which will help in the monitoring of this activity; assessing housing demand shocks; a comparison of the results of Malta’s Household Finance and Consumption Survey with those of other participating countries; and an extension of one of the macroeconometric models used by the bank, known as STREAM.

Anyone wishing to attend the workshop may send an e-mail to publicrelations@centralbankmalta.org. Following the workshop, the bulletin will be available from the publications section of the bank’s website at www.centralbankmalta.org.