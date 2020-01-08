A phishing attempt has been identified from a website promoting Bitcoin, the Central Bank said.

It said in a statement the completely fake report purported to be from an actual news website, Net News, and featured a quote from Central Bank of Malta governor Mario Vella, as well as from former TVM journalist Norma Saliba, all of whom confirm that the content was completely fabricated.

Phishing is the online practice of using false or misleading websites or emails to trick people into providing personal information which can then be used to defraud them, such as passwords or personal information.

The Central Bank said this was not the first instance of recognisable names being used to promote Bitcoin products.

It warned the public to beware of phishing attempts, in particular when linked to investment advice.

The police have been made aware of the fraudulent attempt.