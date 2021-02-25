The Central Bank of Malta has warned the public to be on their guard saying it has received several reports from residents of Malta who received scam calls via Viber.

It said that the caller profile shows up as the "Central Bank of Malta" and even includes a photo of the bank’s premises – even though the number is not linked at all with CBM, may not appear, or may be a foreign number.

The recipient is told that their “account number or other personal information are needed” to solve some problem – in particular linked to a threat to block credit cards.



The Central Bank said it is not a commercial bank and does not offer bank accounts or credit cards to the public. In the few instances that it needs to contact a member of the public, electronic mail from the bank’s email or written correspondence is used.

Nevertheless, it said, the public should be on the lookout and should never divulge information about their accounts or PIN numbers to anyone over the phone.

