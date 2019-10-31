A phishing attempt has been identified which has mimicked emails, making them appear to have originated from the Central Bank of Malta, asking for payment of pending invoices.

In a statement, the Central Bank stressed that it did not issue payment requests of any kind on behalf of government entities or government departments, and it certainly ddi not request settlement of obligations of any of its clients through any form of email communication.

Anyone who received communication which appeared to have originated from the Central Bank's email service requesting the transfer of money, or deposits to any accounts, should:

1) Immediately inform publicrelations@centralbankmalta.org.

2) Not to reply to such e-mails.

"This is a sophisticated phishing fraud having the sole purpose of enticing individuals to transfer money to criminals.

"The Central Bank of Malta, therefore, advises recipients of any such messages to treat them as malicious," it said.