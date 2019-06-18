By causing so much uncertainty, the US President is forcing central banks to become more accommodative.

In some respects, Donald Trump is resynchronising the monetary cycle with the US electoral cycle. Even so, it is not certain that the US President will take the risk of breaking the economic cycle. Because of this, and since the US economy remains fundamentally robust, we think that US long-term bond yields (around 2%) and core euro bond yields (Bund at -0.2%) have bottomed out.

The Fed is ready to cut rates if necessary

On Tuesday and the day after, the Fed will be meeting to discuss the state of the US economy. Jay Powell has said that the Fed will closely monitor the development and impact of trade strains and will take appropriate action. If the trade war intensifies, this implies that market pressure will increase (widening of spreads) and the Fed will deliver rate cuts.

In contrast, if trade strains stabilise, the Fed may simply allow real interest rates to drift lower with the expected inflation pick-up at the end of the year. The economy has no need for rate cuts as such (the jobs market remains robust), but the Fed is obliged to take into account the risk of a widening of spreads, keeping in mind that the size of the credit market has increased sharply.

Draghi says he is ready to take action

The ECB has adopted the same stance as the Fed by saying it is ready to use all instruments at its disposal. Mario Draghi said that a new QE, additional rate cuts and a lengthening of forward guidance had been discussed. For the time being, the ECB has simply lengthened its forward guidance by six months and set out the terms of the TLTRO III.

This reassurance from central banks should contain volatility in the markets and boost carry strategies.

US Equity Valuations

On a historical basis, US equities can objectively be considered expensive. That said, their valuations are no longer out of sync with the past four-year average and the ratio of growth/inflation surprises is becoming less unfavourable. In addition, the absence of an acceleration in wage growth is containing pressure on earnings in the short term.

Cash in portfolios

The amount of cash in money market accounts is $3.13 trillion, the highest level for the year-to-date and the highest since 2010. As that money is deployed and finds its way into the equity market, it should support higher equity prices.

Investors’ Sentiment Indicator

The American Association of Individual Investors’ Bullish Sentiment indicator has fallen to its lowest level since December and the second lowest level over the last two years. Meanwhile, the Bearish Sentiment indicator has skyrocketed to its highest level since January. Historically, sentiment indicators are a contrarian indicator.

Conclusion

President Donald Trump needs to cut a trade deal with China because his re-election prospects rest on keeping the stock market and the economy strong. He cannot afford to let that slip. He knows it. His political advisors know that. A year from now, we can’t be lower on the stock market than we are, and the US economy has to be better. So it’s up to Trump make a deal.

Disclaimer:

This article was issued by Kristian Camenzuli, investment manager at Calamatta Cuschieri. For more information visit, https://cc.com.mt/. The information, view and opinions provided in this article are being provided solely for educational and informational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice, advice concerning particular investments or investment decisions, or tax or legal advice.