The Planning Review Tribunal on Thursday dismissed the appeal against the controversial Central Link project.

The reasons for the dismissal have not yet been made public but the decision is expected to be published in full later in the day.

The controversial €55 million project secured planning permission in July after a long in spite of objections.

It is intended to alleviate traffic congestion in Attard's village core, and stretches from the Mrieħel bypass to the foot of Saqqajja Hill on the outskirts of Rabat, incorporating new lanes, junctions and other infrastructure.

The project has drawn a raft of objections, including the environment watchdog’s concerns, over the uprooting of 549 trees, half of them protected species, and the loss of 49,000 square metres of virgin land, some of which is actively worked by farmers.

A number of historic structures close to St Paul’s Chapel, in Attard, will have to make way.

Reacting to Thursday's decision, Claire Bonello, speaking on behalf of the objectors said that the issue will once again be taken before the Court of Appeal.

She said the objectors were also considering filing a constitutional case claiming a breach to their right of a fair hearing after they were not allowed to examine or cross-examine Infrastructure Malta.

You do not expect this kind of treatment anywhere except in a kangaroo court

"We are disappointed but not at all surprised with the outcome. You do not expect this kind of treatment anywhere except in a kangaroo court. When we brought up the effect this project could have on our children's health we were told we should be ashamed of ourselves for using children in our argumentation. This is the extent to which they went to approve it," Dr Bonello said.

She said the objectors demanded explanations why the government went ahead with awarding tenders before the project was even approved.

When asked, she said the objectors will also be taking legal measures to ensure the project does not start before the court cases are decided.