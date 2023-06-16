The number of migrant crossings through the central Mediterranean to the European Union "more than doubled" in 2023 compared to the same period last year, the EU's Frontex agency said Friday.

In the first five months of this year, EU countries reported more than 50,300 entries through that route, "the highest number recorded since 2017," the agency said in a statement.

"The Central Mediterranean remains the main migratory route into the EU," Frontex added, saying it accounted for nearly half of all entries reported in 2023.

The total number of entries reported to Frontex reached 102,000 - a 12-per cent increase over a year ago.

Frontex said the second most active route was through Western Balkans, with more than 30,700 entries, which was a 25-per cent decline compared to last year.

Frontex said all migratory routes except the central Mediterranean also saw declines, ranging from six per cent on the Western Mediterranean to 47 per cent on the Western African route.

According to the agency, the decrease "was mainly related to long periods of bad weather conditions, which made the already dangerous journeys aboard unseaworthy boats even more risky".

But it added that migratory pressure in the region remained "high".

"We can expect an increase in the activity of smugglers in the region in the coming months," Frontex said.