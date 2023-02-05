Central Mediterranean Business School (CMBS) has recently appointed Kristina Galea Borg as its new school principal.

Galea Borg will be leading the pioneering business school as it explores new avenues for education and sets out on a path of further growth and internationalisation.

Bringing over a decade-and-a-half of experience in education, Galea Borg will be spearheading all of the business school’s local operations. She will work closely with CMBS founder and CEO Morgan Parnis, whose focus will be on driving the international strategy.

“With her exceptional background and proven track record in education and leadership, Kristina is the perfect leader to guide CMBS Malta to new heights. Together with our executive team, faculty and students we will continue to innovate and excel, building a legacy that will shape the future of further and higher education,” Parnis said.

In her new role, Galea Borg will be focused on driving the business school’s strategic initiatives on the Maltese islands. She will be creating a new comprehensive strategic plan that will position the school’s students, faculty and staff on the path to success in the years ahead.

“With her deep understanding of our core values of excellence, knowledge, integrity and creativity, Kristina is a natural fit for our team. Her shared vision for a future in which education is a catalyst for impact aligns perfectly with the mission of CMBS,” Parnis continued.

Galea Borg, who holds a master of science degree in international management from the University of Sussex and a master of arts degree in applied linguistics from the University of Malta, will be joining CMBS following a distinguished career at EF, where she held leadership positions as director of studies and, thereafter, as director of academics.

“Meeting students and staff as part of the induction process was fantastic and provided me with a true sense of the school culture and ethos, so I knew it was a wonderful fit. I’m very excited to be joining a team that is dynamic, competent and ambitious and has at the forefront of its daily operation the commitment to deliver a student-oriented and high-quality personalised service,” Galea Borg said.

Launched in 2013, CMBS empowers professionals and aspiring leaders desiring to further their education and business skills by offering accredited courses in leadership, management, coaching, mentoring, human resources, finance, marketing, economics, healthcare, hospitality, technology, education, sports, culture, real estate, construction and transport.