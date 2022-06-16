Like every other sport, the game of football is starting to embrace new ways of technology that continue to revolutionise the Beautiful Game.

While sports organisations like the National Basketball Association (USA’s chief basketball league) and the National Football League (USA’s main American Football organisation) can be considered as trailblazers when it comes to adopting technology, the game of football has always been a bit conservative.

However, performance analysis, data analysis and talent identification are all becoming a key component of any football club agenda.

England’s Premier League club Brentford provide the best example of such scenario.

Back in 2012, Matthew Benham’s objective was not to invest heavily on players randomly but to bring them through analytics.

A concept that became popular following the movie ‘Moneyball’ which recalls the story of Major League Baseball’s franchise Oakland A’s who in order to compete against the top teams such as the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, they used analytics to build a competitive roster.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta