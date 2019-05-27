For the first time, agents representing global real estate brand Century 21 will be at the Fiera l-Kbira, Montekristo, which is open up to July 21.

One of the world’s largest real estate franchises, boasting more than 118,000 sales associates, the brand operates in almost 8,000 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 80 countries.

The global brand’s main mission is to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences for customers.

The Maltese Century 21 franchises follow the same philosophy: agents employ a mantra of being smarter, bolder and faster, ensuring that they have the best tools to back them within the market.

Smarter, bolder and faster

The brand provides its agents with PropertyBase, a cutting-edge real estate application built on Salesforce, the number one customer relationship management (CRM) platform in the world, in a bid to provide optimal services. Century 21 ensures that its agents are up to date with local as well as international advertising, marketing exposure and market knowledge by hosting workshops and networking opportunities, such as the Realogy Global Exchange to be held in Las Vegas later this year as part of the One21 Experience.

Through its extensive database, the brand also ensures that its clients are provided with the fastest and most efficient service, so as to have all the information to identify an ideal property.

Century 21 has four local branches in Fgura, Attard, St Julian’s and Victoria.

For more information, visit Century 21 Malta at Fiera l-Kbira, Montekristo, call (+356) 2339 2121, e-mail info@century21.mt or visit www.century21.mt. Century 21 Malta is a real estate services business unit within Famalco/Building Business.