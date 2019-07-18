Century 21 Malta was invited to attend the first Franchise Sales Academy outside the US as well as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) Training session at the beginning of September in Madrid, Spain. The training event was handled and set up by the parent company and leading real estate international franchise, Century 21.

The delegates attending the courses were addressed by senior vice president Global Sales, Operations and Development Peter Karpiak, who oversaw the Franchise Sales Academy. Vice president, Strategic Growth and Business Solutions Lee Ann Roughton was responsible for CoE Training.

Initial, CoE training saw a number of unique modules designed specifically for Century 21 staff in attendance. These included topics on maintaining, listing, mentoring, recruiting and coaching the international branches staff, team members and customers. Taking in consideration that each participant hailed from a different culture, much of the material was personalised, allowing time for trainee and presenter to interact and share unique experiences and insights of their markets.

The Franchise Sales Academy training saw a step-by-step introduction into the franchises sales process. Trainees enjoyed a good deal of dynamics and interaction throughout three days of guidance, all benefiting from instructors with over 25 years of experience in franchising.

Attending the training camp were representatives from Mexico, Chile, the South American region, South Africa, South Korea, Indonesia and European Century 21 offices, including Malta.

Century 21 Malta was represented by its general manager, Mario Psaila-Savona. Also in attendance were Eric Muli, responsible locally for IT, Marketing & Training and Real Estate Business Executive Charlene Schembri.

For more information about Century 21, call 2339 2121, send an e-mail on info@century21.mt or visit www.century21.mt.

Century 21 Malta is a real estate services business unit within Famalco|Building Business.