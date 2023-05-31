Jake Azzopardi has been appointed chief executive officer of the Foundation for Affordable Accommodation, the first foundation in Malta through which the government and the church will work together to widen opportunities in the accommodation sector.

Azzopardi was appointed following a rigorous process which started with a public call. He said affordability in the sector required thought and long-term planning and this was the task of the foundation.

A lawyer who in the past six years contributed directly to policy related to social accommodation, Azzopardi worked in particular on the regulation of the rental market and affordability measures.

Recently, he carried out work related to the protection of children’s rights in Malta and last year was one of the authors of the National Living Income in Malta.

Between 2019 and 2021 he served as a political consultant in the European Parliament and in the past worked on social themes in the printed media.