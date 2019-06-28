The seventh edition of the Gozo Ceramics Festival is being held in Xlendi.

An event organised by the Munxar local council and sponsored by the Gozo Ministry, the open-air festival will be hosting six foreign artists from Italy, Greece and Cyprus, together with 30 of the best Maltese ceramic artists who will be demonstrating various techniques and exhibiting their works.

The Gozo Ceramics Festival will kick off tomorrow with the inauguration of a collective ceramic art exhibition to be held at the Kempinski Hotel and Spa in the quaint village of San Lawrenz. This exhibition will remain open until Saturday, August 24.

The festival will be held on Saturday from 7pm onwards. Live music will enhance the event without stealing the limelight from the artists, their works and the shows they will be putting up for the evening.

These will include throwing on the potter’s wheel, including a traditional kick wheel demonstration, raku firings, which is a unique Japanese technique, whereby the finished ceramics can be enjoyed by being taken out of the fire there and then, and many other techniques.

The atmosphere in Xlendi will be delightful with numerous torchlights (fjakkoli) decking the rock-face and around the bay, rendering it more picturesque and romantic for this special evening of art and music.

The festival’s artistic director, Joan Haber, said this activity will help promote art appreciation and practice. Children can show off their artistic talent and imagination by digging their hands in clay and creating their own pieces to their hearts’ content.

Entrance is free. For more information and list of participating artists visit the Gozo Ceramics Festival 2019 Facebook page or call 7941 4040.