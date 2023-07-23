Human beings have been making objects from clay and hardening them in fire for at least 30,000 years – from functional vessels to ritual figurines and decorative art.

Some of these age-old techniques will be combined with 21st-century design at this year’s edition of the Gozo Ceramics Festival, which returns on July 29.

This year, dozens of ceramicists are coming together for the festival’s 10th year, demonstrating their talent to a backdrop of live music, lanterns and candles as Xlendi Bay lights up for the evening’s occasion.

A ceramic work by Christopher Saliba

“In Malta, we have a very vibrant contemporary ceramics art scene,” says festival director and exhibitor Joan Haber of Alka Ceramics, “and this event celebrates the outstanding skill of established Maltese ceramicists and fresh work by emerging local talent, alongside several invited guest artists from Italy.”

More than 50 artists and makers will be demonstrating their methods to give viewers a chance to see how ceramic pieces can be made, either by sculpting, hand-modelling or throwing clay onto the potter’s wheel.

Visitors can ask questions about the materials used and the artist’s inspiration, and also have a go themselves.

Heart by Damiam Meilak

“The Magic Thrower, a showman from Germany, is bringing a child-sized wheel so children can feel the clay, get their hands dirty and make something to take home,” Haber says.

Along with Katrin Formosa of Gozo Pottery Barn and Victor Agius, Charles Sammut has been a regular exhibitor over the last 10 years. He will be demonstrating Raku firing, a smoky firing in which pots are heated rapidly in the kiln for about an hour at approximately 1000°C and then removed while still glowing red hot. They are then smothered in sawdust or a similar material to starve them of oxygen, often causing a ‘crackle’ effect.

Mario Sammut, another long-term favourite, is showing hand-built wall-hangings and free-standing sculptures depicting monochromatic human figures which he creates using heavily grogged clay, a ground fired clay which adds both strength and texture.

Local Village Bench by Mario Sammut

These are striking abstracted forms, monumental in style, in part inspired by the figurines found in Maltese megalithic temples and they illustrate the timelessness of human identity and behaviour. Often standing in groups, these anonymous figures invite the viewer to wonder at the situations of the participants and the relationships between the figures, almost drawing the viewer into the interactions themselves.

This year, several Italian ceramicists are making a guest appearance at the festival to bring an international flavour to the islands. Visitors can take a look at hand-painted ceramics from Sicily and demonstrations by the Sicilian ceramicist Mario DiLiberto, who says he is inspired by the centuries-old tradition of ceramics in his hometown of Caltagirone.

Rosy Posy by Lara Parker

Indeed, the town is a place known for the production of maiolica, a type of fine earthenware popular in Italy during the Renaissance which has intricate colourful decorations – often lemon yellow and a deep blue – on an opaque white tin glaze.

Many maiolica vessels were commissioned by grand masters, in particular for apothecary jars for hospitals, and had their coats of arms etched into ornate floral patterns.

An exhibit by Carl Anthony Ciantar

Also from Italy, Alex Cattoi draws his inspiration from nature, ancient civilisations and imagined creatures. His quirky pieces have an ethereal quality to them. They curl and twist in pale and scratched colours, bronze hues and weathered greens that evoke the idea of evolution in an enigmatic world.

“The variety of ceramics on show ranges from darker work, rich in emotion, by long-term exhibitor Joe Agius to fun animal and bird pipes by newcomer Carl Ciantar,” Haber says. “There’s so much to see.”

Different vessels by Joan Haber

Viewers should also look out for a golden heart – one of three striking pieces by newcomer Damiam Meilak who was previously a graphic designer – and a family of planters with personality, whimsical bright-eyed pot characters by Lara Parker. Her bold ceramic heads take on the character of the greenery that tumbles from their tops.

There will also be ocean-themed pottery dishes by Joanne Pace to discover, as well as terracotta pots transformed into lighthouses and painted in the cheery colours of the luzzu by Daniel Formosa.

Face by Damian Meilak

“We also hope to show the work of two community groups. After all, pottery is accessible to everyone and so it’s great to be able to involve people of all ages and abilities as exhibitors and visitors,” Haber says.

The Gozo Ceramics Festival, supported by the Gozo Cultural Directorate, runs from 5.30-11pm on July 29. A free park and ride service will be available from both sides of Xlendi. The festival is accompanied by Ceramic Art – a three-hall collective exhibition in Gozo’s Citadel with work by 50 artists, including this year’s festival demonstrators and previous participants. Ceramic Art is running between July 25 and August 27 from 9am-5pm.