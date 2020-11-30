The health authorities are warning that chocolate-covered cereal, called Choco Balls, should not be consumed by those with milk allergies or intolerance.

The Bauck Hof cereal comes in bags of 300grams and was produced under lot number 200211.

In a statement on Monday the Environmental Health Directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health said the lack of information about the ingredient was flagged by the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed.

The product must not be consumed by people who are allergic or intolerant to milk. The ingredient, it added, had not been declared on the product's label.

More information on 2133 7333 or mhi@gov.mt