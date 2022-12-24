It’s never a comfortable time to talk about domestic violence. But Christmas is precisely the right time to talk about it because this is when victims of abuse, those who are directly and indirectly affected, feel the pain most.

All the forced jollity swirling in their face only serves to rub salt into their wounds. The bright colourful lights cast deep shadows over the fearsome darkness they are forced to inhabit. It offers no relief from the hell they are living.

Their nights are not silent. But who’s listening to their screams? Who’s taking notice? Too many women have been silenced forever because we didn’t listen, we didn’t pay attention, we didn’t act in time, we didn’t help them enough. Too many children are left orphaned, crying over their mother’s grave, estranged from a father who committed the most horrific of crimes, forever breaking their trust, killing their love, destroying the nucleus of the family.

It’s been a month since Bernice Cassar’s children became orphans. I know their father is still alive but, I wager, not to them. It’s been a month since we all cried in unison “another one”, “why”, “how”. And now, what? What has happened since then? What has changed?

Who is to blame? There is a reason why a person is selected to be in authority, to manage the framework designed to safeguard the rest of us, to oversee it all. And responsibility must be shouldered. Questions must be answered. Action must be taken. Justice must be delivered.

The time for prose and protestations is over. We don’t need any more inquiries and reports. We all know they serve nothing if not to placate the populace and paint the pretence that something is ‘being done’. Solid, concrete action is needed. Today. We have waited long enough. And still we wait. Take a moment to consider this statistic. Last year, the police received 1,745 reports of domestic violence. That’s on average 4.7 reports every single day of the year. And that is only the tip of the iceberg as we all know the actual figure of domestic violence cases is significantly higher than that. Reported cases doubled over 10 years. A shocking, shameful indictment on the epidemic of misogyny on this island.

Reporting a case of domestic violence to the authorities brings little if any consolation to the victim. In the past weeks since Bernice’s murder, countless women have taken to social media to recount their horror stories. And the most horrific part of their stories was not the abuse they endured at the hands of their partners but the inadequacy of the system that was originally meant to protect them in the first place.

Numerous women have contacted Fidem to recount their real and present fears, including one woman who was contemplating ending her life because she was terrified of her ex-partner coming back to torment her.

Bernice’s death is proof beyond any doubt that the institutions are not working - Sabine Agius Cabourdin

Bernice’s death is proof beyond any doubt that the institutions are not working. I fail to believe that there aren’t enough funds or resources to run the domestic violence unit more efficiently when there seems to be an endless supply of cash for infinite frivolities.

A complete overhaul of the entire system is required to ensure the victim is truly and thoroughly protected from the moment she seeks help, not just the reporting system but at every single level of our institutions that deal with domestic violence, not least the judiciary and enforcement of laws.

Clearly, the ratification of the Istanbul Convention and introducing femicide in our laws has done little to protect victims of domestic abuse. It must be understood how, for a woman in such circumstances, picking up the phone to file a report or even physically going to the police is already a huge step that might put her and her children in further danger.

She has no time to return another day because the inspector is off sick today and there’s no one else available to listen to her. She cannot wait endless hours to file her report while her children await her return. She might have no other opportunity to report her case because tomorrow she might be dead. And Bernice is now dead.

Domestic violence reports are not about cases but people, individuals with unique stories that require a unique approach. This is not about filling a standard form. As soon as a police report is filed, the alleged perpetrator should be immediately assessed by a team of qualified professionals including a police officer who is specifically trained for handling these cases, a mental health expert and specially trained doctors to establish what level of a threat he is to the victim.

Before we get drunkenly distracted by the festivities, let’s not forget that, in the shadows of the twinkly lights, there are women who fear for their life, women who need to know that the state will truly protect them as it is duty bound to do. Without question. Without delay. Do not wait until there is another Bernice.

Sabine Agius Cabourdin is a lawyer and the founder of Fidem Charity Foundation.