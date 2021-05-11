European citizens can breathe a sigh of relief as the European Union is very close to issue a Digital Green Certificate facilitating travel, making it safer and limiting the spread of the virus.

As early as January, Prime Minister Robert Abela had stressed the need for a system to certify vaccination in a letter sent to the president of the European Commission. Soon after, he had insisted on the urgency for such a European instrument with the rest of the leaders in the European Council.

The Maltese position resonated with Europeans as the European Commission proposed the Digital Green Certificate. The certificate will prove that the holder has received any of the vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency, coupled with a negative test result.

The last steps of the European legislative process will shortly put into effect what is potentially our most potent tool in the arsenal to reignite confidence in travel, in turn fuelling the European economy with induced activity after a slow period.

The certificate will eliminate the need for quarantine obligations that, during these months characterised by disrupted travel, had a virtually equal effect to border closures.

The European dimension of the certificate is crucial. Europeans lived through a worst-case scenario towards the beginning of the outbreak when member states took unilateral actions to close borders and interrupt travel. Uncoordinated actions breed uncertainty, which hampers travel and tourism even more severely and brings chaos. Many a time, the smallest member states are the most impacted by such unilateral decisions and actions.

A European instrument such as the Digital Green Certificate brings clarity and certainty.

Cross-border travel is fundamental to European life. Citizens in border regions commute daily to earn their living. The livelihoods of many others depend on the masses’ ability to travel, especially those employed in the touristic sector.

Preventing a repeat to the unpleasant experience of last summer is a priority for economies such as ours in which tourism plays a central role. The certificate is going through urgent procedures so that it may be in place and put into effect before the beginning of summer.

About 35 million jobs in the whole European Union are dependent on the tourism sector. The impact of the pandemic on the sector was devastating, sending shockwaves in aviation, the cruise ship industry, hospitality and entertainment and also affecting millions of families and households in the process.

Whole economies, especially in the south of Europe, are eagerly putting their trust in the digital certificate to rekindle a sense of confidence in travel as it limits the spread of the virus.

The positive impact of the certificate may only be maxi­mised if it is complemented with a quick and widespread roll-out of the vaccine.

Immunity is our greatest urgency in this situation and only the vaccine will render people immune.

It is very positive to note that, following the slow start due to various reasons, including shortcomings by vaccine producers, the vaccine roll-out has gathered a healthy momentum across Europe.

Until last week, the continent had reached a good rate of 33.6 vaccines per 100 inhabitants.

Foresight and decisive action in the past months meant our country is way ahead and young adults are already being vaccinated.

With the Digital Green Certificate put into effect, other measures, including social distancing, will have to remain in place and may not be relaxed too easily. Vigilance is imperative and, while we may start to reclaim bits and pieces of our ordinary life, it is not yet the time to let our guard down.

Available and accessible to everyone equally and free of charge, this European instrument may accelerate the rebooting of our economy and help us keep on safeguarding employment as it regenerates new opportunities.

The Digital Green Certificate may mean a simple vacation for someone who has been eagerly waiting for it for months but it may also mean families can reunite after a long winter.

Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds