People who received their first COVID-19 vaccination jab abroad and the second in Malta will, from Thursday, be issued with a vaccine certificate after the necessary checks, Health Minister Chris Fearne told parliament on Tuesday.

Replying to parliamentary questions, he said that it had to date not been possible to issue vaccination certificates to such people.

A system was now in place for the authorities to check and confirm that the first dose was administered in selected countries – notably EU member states and the UK. Once that was confirmed and the second dose was administered in Malta, a vaccination certificate could be issued. The first dose has to be of a recognised vaccine.

The minister also pointed out how a week ago Malta started to recognise the vaccine certificates of travellers who were recovered virus patients and were thus eligible for only one dose in their countries.