One of the first women to be elected to Malta's parliament, Ċettina Darmenia Brincat, died on Wednesday, aged 92.

Darmenia Brincat had served in Parliament between 1982 and 1987 as a Labour MP.

She was the seventh woman to serve as an MP in Maltese parliamentary history.

Author Leanne Ellul described her great-aunt as "a very generous woman of strong faith".

At the inauguration of the Salesian Oratory in Luqa. (Family photo)

She said her aunt did not have children, but loved her nephews and nieces as her own.

Darmenia Brincat was born and bred in Luqa and studied French and history, qualifying from the University of Grenoble in France.

"She could speak French like she would speak Maltese," she said.

Besides her brief stint as a politician, she also served as a teacher and owned her own travel agency, Darmenia Tours, through which she organised various trips abroad including pilgrimages.